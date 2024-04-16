BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TURNING DOWN THE HEAT ON THE BOILING OCEAN NARRATIVE
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
71 views • 04/16/2024

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 12, 2024


For the past year, the media’s go-to climate change fear play has been boiling oceans. Yet simple research shows the inaccuracy of their reporting as many are looking past global warming to solar cycles pointing to possible cooling events.


#ClimateChange #OceanTemps #BoilingOceans #GlobalCooling


AIRDATE: April 11, 2024


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3l8q-turning-down-the-heat-on-the-boiling-ocean-narrative.html

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingdel bigtreehighwireglobal coolingsolar cyclesocean tempsboiling ocean
