T R A P P E D !

A Turkey Hen hopped our Garden Fence. We are not especially happy to have critters in there that do not belong! I tried to encourage this creature to leave, but she insisted on banging her head against the Fence Wire!

Eventually she found that the path of least resistance was UP, and she used it. Instead of getting out, she just went deeper into the "forbidden zone!"

She eventually made it out on her own!

Enjoy our show, showing her total panic and eventual "escape!"