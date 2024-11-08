BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

T R A P P E D !
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 7 months ago

A Turkey Hen hopped our Garden Fence. We are not especially happy to have critters in there that do not belong! I tried to encourage this creature to leave, but she insisted on banging her head against the Fence Wire!

Eventually she found that the path of least resistance was UP, and she used it. Instead of getting out, she just went deeper into the "forbidden zone!"

She eventually made it out on her own!

Enjoy our show, showing her total panic and eventual "escape!"

Keywords
natureanimalsturkeybirdsculture and life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy