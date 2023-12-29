The Likelihood Of War In 2024

Ignore the noise. Focus on the signal. The leftists are pushing for war abroad and at home in 2024. Even CIA mouthpiece Catherine Herridge is "predicting" a black swan event upcoming. Fitness, water, food, first aid, self defense, mobility, salvation. Matt Bracken/Ltc Steven Murray podcast: https://rumble.com/v43ozac-live-roundtable-12-27-23.html
