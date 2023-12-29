Create New Account
The Likelihood Of War In 2024
glock 1911
Published 2 months ago

Ignore the noise.  Focus on the signal.  The leftists are pushing for war abroad and at home in 2024.  Even CIA mouthpiece Catherine Herridge is "predicting" a black swan event upcoming.  Fitness, water, food, first aid, self defense, mobility, salvation.  Matt Bracken/Ltc Steven Murray podcast:  https://rumble.com/v43ozac-live-roundtable-12-27-23.html

Keywords
civil warpreppingsalvationsurvivalend times

