Q STORM Today
Gandalphs Lair
Gandalphs Lair
13 followers
133 views • 03/21/2023

The Q Drops today are BIGLY

NOW .. The SHOCK Awake COULD happen TODAY

#LOOSH #FEAR #Anticipation #WWG1WGA #HOPIUM

WHY is the WHAT - Q Drops and DELTA today

Supporting VIDEOS and Media

Comedy leads the way to truth


SHOW NOTES

https://qalerts.app/?q=Mar+21

https://www.cc.com/video/3il0lt/the-opposition-with-jordan-klepper-redpilled-the-storm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MK0j765ko4


DELTA’s for today (Text)

3895

Mar 21, 2020 10:32:03 PM EDT

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: f933cd No. 8509836 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MK0j765ko4 

Do not fear.

Q


960

Mar 21, 2018 1:32:28 AM EDT

Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 382b95 No. 740252 

AA00D4A7-BF25-44EC-BB62-4….jpeg

http:// www.cc.com/episodes/drc1ue/the-opposition-with-jordan-klepper-march-20–2018—of-montreal-season-1-ep-1080

Enjoy the show.

Expect a lot more.


959

Mar 21, 2018 12:52:37 AM EDT

Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: b086d2 No. 739690 

MZ.

RT.

Big meeting.

Cell phones left at door.

+8

5 political

1 former intel dir 

Mask & Spin 

IDEN friendly ‘insiders’

MSM support +talking points

Shift narrative 

FAIL

We hear you.

We have the algorithm.

Thank you @ Snowden.

Learn chess.

Down she goes.

Nobody escapes this.

NOBODY.

Q


Panic.

Q


958

Mar 21, 2018 12:21:18 AM EDT

Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: b086d2 No. 739281 

The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.

Coordinated to end comms here.

Predictable.

They are scared [4am].

They will fail.

We know the details.

[Wednesday].

Q



Happy Hunting

-G  (Always LIVE, never recorded AT)

www.twitch.tv/drunken_gandalph



Keywords
fearanticipationlooshhopiumwwgonewga
