Q STORM Today

The Q Drops today are BIGLY
NOW .. The SHOCK Awake COULD happen TODAY
#LOOSH #FEAR #Anticipation #WWG1WGA #HOPIUM
WHY is the WHAT - Q Drops and DELTA today
Supporting VIDEOS and Media
Comedy leads the way to truth
SHOW NOTES
https://qalerts.app/?q=Mar+21
https://www.cc.com/video/3il0lt/the-opposition-with-jordan-klepper-redpilled-the-storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MK0j765ko4
DELTA’s for today (Text)
3895
Mar 21, 2020 10:32:03 PM EDT
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: f933cd No. 8509836
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MK0j765ko4
Do not fear.
Q
960
Mar 21, 2018 1:32:28 AM EDT
Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 382b95 No. 740252
AA00D4A7-BF25-44EC-BB62-4….jpeg
http:// www.cc.com/episodes/drc1ue/the-opposition-with-jordan-klepper-march-20–2018—of-montreal-season-1-ep-1080
Enjoy the show.
Expect a lot more.
959
Mar 21, 2018 12:52:37 AM EDT
Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: b086d2 No. 739690
MZ.
RT.
Big meeting.
Cell phones left at door.
+8
5 political
1 former intel dir
Mask & Spin
IDEN friendly ‘insiders’
MSM support +talking points
Shift narrative
FAIL
We hear you.
We have the algorithm.
Thank you @ Snowden.
Learn chess.
Down she goes.
Nobody escapes this.
NOBODY.
Q
Panic.
Q
958
Mar 21, 2018 12:21:18 AM EDT
Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: b086d2 No. 739281
The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
Coordinated to end comms here.
Predictable.
They are scared [4am].
They will fail.
We know the details.
[Wednesday].
Q
Happy Hunting
-G (Always LIVE, never recorded AT)
