❗️"I have full trust in Putin. Pro-Russian sentiment around the world is growing. Russia will prevail." - Aussie Cossack

Adding more from Aussie:

❗️ Antony Blinken says the US is in "direct contact" with HTS operatives, despite officially considering the Islamist group as a banned terror organization.

❗️The German ambassador, who declared the need to establish peace in Ukraine, should first of all address this appeal to the German government, believes the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“We could also call upon the heavenly powers, but I’m not sure that the powers that protect the West are above ground level,” the diplomat quipped.

❗️A new Ukrainian tactical symbol "square" has been detected possibly preparing another incursion into Russia's Bryansk region for the purposes of a propaganda victory to take the attention away from Ukraine's massive losses in the Donbass & Kursk.

❗️Western leaders will discuss peacekeepers with Zelensky in Brussels — Politico

According to the publication's sources, at the meeting on December 18, European leaders, including the NATO Secretary General, plan to discuss possible formats for ending the war and the potential creation of a European peacekeeping mission as a guarantee for Ukraine.

The discussion reportedly comes amid pressure from Trump for Europe to play an active role in a future agreement to end the war.

❗️SHOCKING: Zelensky's regime announces the destruction of all Ukrainian Orthodox churches in the Lvov region!

All of the 54 churches have been liquidated, some of the temples were seized by force, while others are simply closed according to announcement by the Gauleiter of Lvov region Mr. Maksym Kozitsky.

Note that this completely suits the US, EU, Britain and the Vatican.

In other regions, a similar process is also in full swing.