French national dies after collapsing during Gold Coast Marathon - Australia (Jul'23)

🇦🇺🏃♂️ AUSTRALIA: FRENCH MAN DIES DURING GOLD COAST MARATHON 💉
Tragically that has also been a fatality in the same race.
“A man has died after collapsing while running in the Gold Coast Marathon.
The French national reportedly suffered a heart attack on the course
and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition
after failing to finish his race on Sunday.”
