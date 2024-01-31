FEMA’s Sinister Plans for Americans When Next ‘Disease X’ Pandemic Hits - DeAnna Lorraine

The Covid pandemic was a test run of bigger and more tyrannical things to come, and DeAnna Lorraine is on a mission to warn people about what to expect. DeAnna is a political correspondent and former California congressional candidate who became concerned with the effects of Marxism and globalism on the United States. She is passionate about revealing the truth about the bad actors manipulating every modern crisis, including COVID-19 and the prospective pandemics to come. DeAnna warns about the “internment camps” that FEMA has been building for decades and says that they will be used to lead “the sheep to slaughter” under the guise of keeping us safe from whatever disease they create to cause the catastrophe.









TAKEAWAYS





Marxism and liberalism are really at the root of the breakdown of the family unit in America





The globalist elites create wartime strategies and games to manipulate and assess the public’s reaction





Covid-19 was the “tip of the iceberg” and nothing compared to what the global elites have in store for the world in the near future





FEMA is not here to save the day - they are rehearsing for the day when they can lead millions of people to their death camps









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: https://counterculturemom.com/pop-culture-purge-tour/

CDC’s Shielding Approach: https://bit.ly/496Np5c

Concentration Camp Protocol video: https://bit.ly/48LAt4i

Taking Back America book: https://amzn.to/48PMDcY

Bill Lee Executive Order #83: https://bit.ly/496NwxE

Sewer Testing for COVID: https://bit.ly/48KeZWb

Joplin Tornado Footage: https://bit.ly/48S5BQb





🔗 CONNECT WITH DEANNA LORRAINE

Website: https://www.deannaforcongress.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeannaForCongress

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeAnna4Congress

Gab: https://gab.com/RealDeAnnaLorraine





