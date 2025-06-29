This Saint News 6/29/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: We have to question the narratives coming out of Israel. It's getting harder to believe anything they say these days. And I hate to be the one to tell you this, but Trump had a good week. I mean really good. We'll get a look inside of Iran and see it lines up with what we're told about Iran. NYC might elect an actual, literal communist for mayor. Hollywood has been propagandizing Americans against Palestine for decades. Gas prices are lower than they were this time last year... you feeling it? And after we've had our fill of information, we got the Fun Stuff to take us home..

Lames Li - Evidence suggests California’s deadliest wildfire this year started in the exact same spot as a smaller fire days earlier.

Tiffany Cianci - How Private Equity owned Quiznos was able to exploit the suffering of 4700 collapsed small businesses that they destroyed, to do the Texas Twostep and walk away clean with a brand-new brand company

USDA Preparing to Mass Vaccinate Poultry Against Bird Flu — Ignoring Scientific and Public Warnings

Crockett Drops Out Of Race For Top House Oversight Committee Democrat

Dr. Karlyn Borysenko - The attacks on parental rights in the United States come from Queer Marxists who believe that parental rights are a form of private property that must be abolished.

Genomic Surveillance in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult

