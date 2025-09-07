Winter Forecast 2025-2026

💧✨ Hydration Drink Mix with Natural Sea Water Minerals ✨💧

https://vni.life/daviddubyne.performlyte

Nutrition That Gets In













☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso ☕️ https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle





🔎SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/





With summer ending in the Northern Hemisphere the question everyone is now asking, what will winter 2025–26 be like? If early snowfalls in the Northern Hemisphere and late snowfalls in the Southern Hemisphere, signs are pointing to a winter unlike any in recent memory. Ancient almanacs, modern forecasts and shifting climate cycles are all converging so prepare for unusual and extreme seasonal changes.









🦷🦷 Rebuild Tooth Enamel Naturally





Dental Solutions





REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR ADVANCED ORAL HYGIENE & SYSTEM DETOXIFICATION All-Natural Restorative Tooth Serum from Alfa Vedic a way to Reverse Cavities Naturally





https://alfavedic.com/civilization





🔥✨ Alfa Vedic Illumined Shrooms ✨ 🔥 https://alfavedic.com/shrooms

The Alfa Vedic Illumined™ series addresses these needs from a fusion of clinical & old world alchemical perspective.





Illumined Shrooms™ combines 6 powerful mycellium in a Fulvic Mineral delivery system selected for their synergistic compatability perfectly proportioned to deliver heteropolysaccharides and beta glucans known for their immune-modulating, restorative and protective actions. Potent organic extracts of Cordyceps, Reishi, Agaricus blazei, Turkey Tail, Lion’s Mane, Chaga & pure Fulvic Minerals.