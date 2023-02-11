BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Toxic by Design With Michael Yeadon PH.D. (former Pfizer vice president) and Meryl Nass
TowardsTheLight
52 views • 02/11/2023

15-minute cities are the least of our worries, considering all the things that Michael Yeadon, Ph.D. exposes in this week’s ‘Friday Roundtable’ episode. He dives deep into the hard topics related to COVID origins, vaccine toxicity and whether talk of new variants are just being used as propaganda or are based in measurable truth. Viewers won’t want to miss out on this intense, eye-opening conversation with Dr. Yeadon.

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Friday Roundtable’ on CHD.TV  Live Every Friday — 11:30am PT | 2:30pm ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn
