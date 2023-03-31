🇨🇦🇺🇸 U.S. Argues For Immunity In MK-Ultra Mind-Control Case Before Quebec Court Of Appeal





Quebec's Court of Appeal will rule on whether Quebec Superior Court was right in granting immunity to the U.S. government over its alleged involvement in the MK-ULTRA experiments.





A proposed class-action lawsuit over infamous brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital was before Quebec's highest court Thursday, as victims attempted to remove immunity granted to the United States government.





The U.S. government successfully argued in Quebec Superior Court last August that the country couldn't be sued for the project known as MK-ULTRA, allegedly funded by the Canadian government and the CIA. U.S. lawyers argued that foreign states had absolute immunity from lawsuits in Canada between the 1940s and 1960s, when the program took place.





https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.6796756