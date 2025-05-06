YEMEN: The USS Truman's exit from the Red Sea is getting closer

According to a source on Sunday, the Yemeni Defense Ministry reported that it had information about the arrival of an American escort ships, which are escorting USS Harry S. Truman to the Suez Canal as the carrier's exit from the Red Sea is approaching. Meanwhile, the Yemeni Defense Ministry said on April 29 that the recent operation against Truman, forced it to retreat due to intense pressure by missiles and drones, and Yemen expects Truman to leave the theater of operations at any time, after the failure of its aggression to stop Yemeni support for Palestinians. The facts reveal that Truman, which is bombing Yemen illegally, and with the implicit permission of Saudi Arabian government, using Jeddah and Mecca as human shields. Truman claims to be fighting AnsarAllah or Houthi Group, and its presence is getting further away from Yemen day by day. On April 25 about 870 km, 970 km on April 28, and on May 3, USS Truman and the USNS Arctic were seen taking supplies at the port of Yanbu, Jeddah, about 1,150 km from Yemen.

On Saturday, for the first time since the outbreak of hostilities, US forces carried out a major unloading of equipment, flown to Truman following the US admission that the ship had been attacked, resulting in the downing of F-18 fighter jets. The US Central Command released a new video, showing military transport helicopter carrying out the airlift from a military base in Saudi Arabia, indicating that Truman is no longer able to sail after being targeted by multiple attacks, requiring urgent maintenance intervention. It should be noted that Truman has been undergoing maintenance by docking at the port after each attack. However, the decision to send equipment on board indicates its inability to navigate to the port, according to the navigation website.

According to rumors, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered Truman to remain in the Middle East, and keep it in the Red Sea for at least another week. This move confirms that the aircraft carrier suffered significant damage following the latest attack, resulting in the loss of three F-18 Super Hornet jets worth $ 60 million, plunging into the sea from the deck of Truman which made a sudden turn, avoiding missiles from the Yemeni Armed Forces.

