BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YEMEN: The USS Truman's exit from the Red Sea is getting closer
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
275 views • 4 months ago

According to a source on Sunday, the Yemeni Defense Ministry reported that it had information about the arrival of an American escort ships, which are escorting USS Harry S. Truman to the Suez Canal as the carrier's exit from the Red Sea is approaching. Meanwhile, the Yemeni Defense Ministry said on April 29 that the recent operation against Truman, forced it to retreat due to intense pressure by missiles and drones, and Yemen expects Truman to leave the theater of operations at any time, after the failure of its aggression to stop Yemeni support for Palestinians. The facts reveal that Truman, which is bombing Yemen illegally, and with the implicit permission of Saudi Arabian government, using Jeddah and Mecca as human shields. Truman claims to be fighting AnsarAllah or Houthi Group, and its presence is getting further away from Yemen day by day. On April 25 about 870 km, 970 km on April 28, and on May 3, USS Truman and the USNS Arctic were seen taking supplies at the port of Yanbu, Jeddah, about 1,150 km from Yemen.

On Saturday, for the first time since the outbreak of hostilities, US forces carried out a major unloading of equipment, flown to Truman following the US admission that the ship had been attacked, resulting in the downing of F-18 fighter jets. The US Central Command released a new video, showing military transport helicopter carrying out the airlift from a military base in Saudi Arabia, indicating that Truman is no longer able to sail after being targeted by multiple attacks, requiring urgent maintenance intervention. It should be noted that Truman has been undergoing maintenance by docking at the port after each attack. However, the decision to send equipment on board indicates its inability to navigate to the port, according to the navigation website.

According to rumors, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered Truman to remain in the Middle East, and keep it in the Red Sea for at least another week. This move confirms that the aircraft carrier suffered significant damage following the latest attack, resulting in the loss of three F-18 Super Hornet jets worth $ 60 million, plunging into the sea from the deck of Truman which made a sudden turn, avoiding missiles from the Yemeni Armed Forces.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
yemenred seauss harry s truman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy