Majority of Americans back Joe Biden impeachment inquiry

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has revealed that a majority of Americans support initiating an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over allegations of influence peddling and involvement in corrupt business deals with his son Hunter.





It comes as US Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy citing a "culture of corruption".





"House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct," Mr McCarthy said in an address at the Capitol.





"Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.





"Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings."





The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and surveyed 4,413 Americans from September 8 to September 14, which meant some respondents answered before Republicans announced their intention to proceed with the investigation.





According to the survey, 41 per cent of respondents supported an impeachment inquiry into the President, 35 per cent of respondents opposed the idea, while 24 per cent remained undecided.





