Israeli attacks flatten entire neighborhoods - Widespread Destruction in Gaza city

Ibrahim al Khalili is a journalist in Gaza City. He sent this report from one of the worst-hit areas.

Report from today, July 13, 2024 at Al-Jazeera.

Israeli forces directed Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate to al-Mawasi, labeling it a "safe zone," yet they have just carried out a brutal massacre there.

Hamas stated that al-Mawasi, located west of Khan Younis, was designated as a safe area by the Israeli occupation army.

According to Hamas, Israeli forces had urged citizens to move to this area for their safety, further adding that the Israeli claim of targeting a Resistance leader in its strike was a lie, similar to many such claims it had said in justification of its massacres.

After the Israeli occupation forces claimed to have killed a high-ranking commander in the Palestinian Resistance in the Khan Younis massacre on July 13, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed on Saturday that there is "no certainty" that the general commander of the Palestinian Resistance, Moh-amm-ed De-if, was assassinated.

Despite not achieving any Israeli-proclaimed goal, Netanyahu claimed, for an unknown reason, that the Israelis were close to victory. On that note, he added, "This war will end when all objectives are accomplished."








