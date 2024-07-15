Wendy Bell: A Millimeter, Doug/Exile: CNN Admits, Jovan Pulitzer: Planned Hit?, Bongino: Apocalyptic | EP1260 - Highlights Begin 07/15/2024 8:00 PM EDST

Comment of the Day:

Dean101448: It's said Trump was shot at 6:11pm. Ephesians 6:11

Ephesians 6:11 - Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.





***

Wendy Bell Radio 07/15 - A Millimeter From Murder

https://rumble.com/embed/v54oimr/?pub=2trvx





***

Doug In Exile 07/15 - You Won't Believe What CNN Admits

https://youtu.be/0pA22w2jOn0





*** 19:41

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer 07/15 - Secret Service Failure? Planned Hit On Trump? What Say You?

https://rumble.com/embed/v54mnmd/?pub=2trvx





***

Dan Bongino 07/15 - An Apocalyptic Security Failure (Ep. 2286)

https://rumble.com/embed/v54p90l/?pub=2trvx





******************

