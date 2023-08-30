Prophets & Spiritual Discernment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 20th, 2019
Pastor Dean teaches about the importance of battling deception and idolatry with spiritual discernment. Dig into what a prophet truly is through the example of God raising up the prophet Amos.
"Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets." Proverbs 3:7