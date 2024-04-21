1490 Columbus Map: Garden of Eden in the Philippines. Garden of Eden Revealed Map Series Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The God Culture
Apr 15, 2024
A new series begins now... Did you know that Christopher Columbus, his brother or someone well acquainted with him and his research created a map released around 1490 which shows the Garden of Eden in the Philippines? Its right there! This is affirmed by the 2 maps Columbus used according to his Journal which demonstrate the land of gold in the same position? It is affirmed by Columbus' writings. It is also confirmed by the Spanish Government Document #98 demonstrating the same. And... there are those who call themselves academic who don't know this and claim to be educated on the topic? No, they are not. It is time to obliterate any thought of the Garden and land of gold positioned anywhere else but the Philippines. Let's settle this. Yah Bless.
Announcing! Garden Of Eden Revealed: The Book of Maps!
