Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 2 April 2025

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces in Belgorod direction engaged manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, two assault regiments of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades close to Prokhody, Turya, Malaya Rybitsa, Petrushevka, Mikhaylovskoye, Velikiy Prikol, and Miropolskoye (Sumy region).

▪️The enemy's losses amounted to more than 95 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and a field artillery gun.

📍The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU and a border guard unit near Andreyevka, Kamenka (Kharkov region), Kirovsk, Drobyshevo, Yampol, and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU lost up to 215 troops, a tank, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns. Two artillery pieces were foreign-made. Two electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots have been eliminated.

📍The Yug Group of Forces units improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a regiment of unmanned aerial systems of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade near Verkhnekamenskoye, Staraya Nikolayevka, Seversk, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Belokuzminovka, Novoolenovka, Novaya Poltavka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 285 troops, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, a U.S.-made 105-mm M101 howitzer, and four motor vehicles.

📍The Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit manpower and materiel of three mechanised brigades, two assault brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, a drone brigade, an assault regiment of the AFU, a national guard brigade and, the Omega special forces team near Lenina, Udachnoye, Kotlino, Muravka, Grishino, Krasnoarmeysk, Novosergeyevka, Peschanoye, Petrovskogo, and Belitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 435 troops, a tank, two motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns.

📍Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and a marine brigade close to Razliv, Zelenoye Pole, Zaporozhye, Voskresenka, Volnoye Pole of the Donetsk People's Republic, and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 110 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, a motor vehicle, three field artillery guns, and an electronic warfare station.

📍The Dnepr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous positions. Russian troops engaged a mechanised brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade near Tyaginka, Burgunka, Nikolskoye, Antonovka, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

▪️Up to 60 troops, three motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and an ammunition depot have been neutralised.

🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the enterprise for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, the training center for pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, clusters o manpower and hardware of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 areas.

🔎 Russian air defence means have shot down two U.S.-made JDAM guided bombs, one Uragan MLRS projectile and 177 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles including 94 over the territory of the Russian Federation.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the AFU lost:

▫️ 660 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 49,424 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,632 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,533 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 23,172 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 33,592 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry