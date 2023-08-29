Evangelizing the New Earth? Questions August 2023, Preview

In this preview of Questions, John is asked how long will the transition take and about the obligation to convince or save others. Do you have a question for John? Ask it here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/ask-john-petersen/

The full episode includes these questions: John’s recent hospital stay; Robots and the future of work; Steps towards the new world; The future of pensions; Seth books; A movie envisioning the future; Transition cycles; The obligation, or not, to save others; Leading a vision to the future; and Biosemiotics. Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-august-2023/