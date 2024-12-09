Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 9, 2024 – SYRIA FALLS to western-run proxy forces, inflicting deep strategic blow to Iran, Hezbollah and Russia

- Syria falls as western-backed Jihadists overthrow Assad

- It's all about control over oil, the essential resource for economic growth

- Syrian forces retreated without a fight, as they were paid off

- Economic sanctions have crippled Syria for years

- #Syria occupies key territory allowing Iran supplies to reach Hezbollah

- Israel benefits from Syria's fall, is expanding into Greater Israel project

- US and Israel are bombing Syrian targets, even after Assad resigned and left

- Report: Here's why the fall of Syria will ACCELERATE global abandonment of the DOLLAR

- Report: Bitcoin PUMP ARTISTS are back in action

- Interview with US Marine and Christian pastor Jamie Walden





