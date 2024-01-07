Jan 1, 2024 Miami airport shut down & 100 police & helicopter shot at 8 to 10 foot nephilim giants

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2024). On January 1, 2024 in the Bayside Miami shopping mall, hundreds of shoppers were heard screaming in panic, and many of the shoppers were firing their handguns at the creatures. Over 100 police cars and multiple black ops black helicopters were called in to deal with what people reported as 8 to 10 foot tall nephilim giant monsters that appeared in the shopping mall. They shut down the entire airport, so that no flights were going out or coming in. They shut down the electricity and lights to the shopping mall and airport and 60,000 homes and all police scanners. All security camera footages were confiscated. There were no reports of this by the mainstream media, and all their Satanist elites’ social media had removed any tweets or posts concerning this incident. The disinformation agents are saying that it was just a few teenagers armed with sticks that were fighting, so that is why the police were called in. The black ops soldiers were detaining everyone trying to escape from the shopping mall, who they may have used their flash pen memory eraser technology on. People who escaped the police net were reporting what they saw on the internet. The nephilim giants were appearing and disappearing from higher dimensions, while chasing the humans possibly for food, and would reappear closer every time. Since the information got leaked out to the public, the MIB have made fake clips of the incident and their mainstream media have finally started spreading those fake cover-up videos. The Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors are redefining hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, to remove all of God’s protection, to allow the feminist witches to open up thousands of star gate wormhole portals, to release millions of fallen angels and nephilim demons and chimera demons from the abyss, to exterminate the human specie with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, just as we real Christian samurai warriors have been warning in our daily sermons every day for decades, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and receiving assassination attempts and demon attacks and witchcraft attacks and income cut off imminent starvation attacks and ridicule from all church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, in order to protect the tens of thousands of fake Christians and every single pastor who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against the millions of assassins and world elites and militaries and government agencies and Satanist groups and witches’ covens and secret societies and space fleets and black nobility families Draco & Pleiadian incarnate avatar elites and Draco Empire and fallen angels and Satan Lucifer and his earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanic sacrificing & eating 12 million children and throwing their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food. Warn everyone.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine