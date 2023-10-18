Why you should never do THIS when looking to find a good woman 🚫

Do you feel like you need to do something extra special to get a woman’s attention?

What if I told you that this might be one of the biggest mistakes you’re making when looking for a quality woman?

Putting a woman on a pedestal is a sure way to lose her respect.

And a woman who does not respect you as a man, will never trust and/or love you.

It’s time to change your mindset and instead of trying to impress women, try and become a man women are naturally attracted to. Find your passion, live your purpose and become a man who exudes authentic masculine power.





