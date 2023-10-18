BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why you should never do THIS when looking to find a good woman 🚫
99 views • 10/18/2023

Do you feel like you need to do something extra special to get a woman’s attention?

What if I told you that this might be one of the biggest mistakes you’re making when looking for a quality woman?

 

Putting a woman on a pedestal is a sure way to lose her respect.

And a woman who does not respect you as a man, will never trust and/or love you.

 

It’s time to change your mindset and instead of trying to impress women, try and become a man women are naturally attracted to. Find your passion, live your purpose and become a man who exudes authentic masculine power.


Watch our new video to learn more about this and start making real changes for the better ASAP

Keywords
datingmasculinityrelationshipsdating advicerelationship advicesingle menorlando owenseeking women
