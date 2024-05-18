What is the Wrath of God?

The Wrath of God is coming on the Last Day at the End of the world.

“The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come” (Acts 3:20).

Let us look into the Wrath of God.

“Woe unto you that desire the day of the LORD! To what end is it for you? The day of the Lord is darkness, and not light” (Amos 5:18).

“Shall not the day of the LORD be darkness, and not light? even very dark, and no brightness in it?” (Amos 5:20).

“Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him” (Isaiah 3:11).

“Woe unto them that seek deep to hide their counsel from the LORD, and their works are in the dark, and they say, Who seeth us? and who knoweth us?” (Isaiah 29:13).

WOE unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed” (Isaiah 10:1).

“For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness” (Romans 1:18).

Do you know how to escape the Wrath of God?

To escape the Wrath of God human beings must obtain the Salvation of God.

Let us find out how to obtain the Salvation of God.

God who created this heaven and earth has given human beings the Salvation of God to escape the Wrath of God on the last day before the end of the world to be redeemed from this world to the World Without End.

God has given human beings His Only Begotten Son for the Savior of the world.

To secure Salvation human beings must be saved in the Kingdom of God.

To be saved in the Kingdom of God, we must repent of our sins and believe in Jesus Christ, the name of the Only Begotten Son of God.

“That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have Eternal Life” (John 3:15).

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18).

“He that believeth on the son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him” (John 3:36).

“For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth” (Luke 21:35).

Jesus says: “Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man” (Luke 21:36).

“Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling that ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ” (Philippians 2:12, 1:10).

“But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; that if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. for [with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and [with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:8-10).

“In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).

“For he is the living God, and stedfast for ever, and his kingdom that which shall not be destroyed, and his dominion shall be even unto the end” (Daniel 6:26).

“To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen” (1 Peter 5:11).

© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.