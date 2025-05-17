Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazole.html





Fenbendazole To Treat Cancer With Dr. John Campbell





Fenbendazole Enhancing Anti-Tumor Effect: A Case Series (2021)





Background





Fenbendazole (FBZ) is a readily available anti-parasitic commonly used in veterinary medicine.





FBZ belongs to the benzimidazole drug class which destabilize microtubules through a mechanism similar to the anti-oncogenic vinca alkaloids.





Although there are no reported cases in the literature, there have been several anecdotal stories published on website blogs with individuals praising its ability to treat a wide variety of cancers.





Case Presentations





Three patients with various genitourinary malignancies,





who demonstrated complete response after receiving FBZ therapy,





as a single or supplementary chemotherapeutic agent.





In two patient scenarios, they had experienced progression of metastatic disease despite multiple lines of therapy prior to initiation of FBZ.





No side effects from FBZ were reported.





Conclusion





FBZ appears to be a potentially safe and effective antineoplastic agent,





that can be repurposed for human use in treating genitourinary malignancies.





Further research is necessary to define the role of FBZ as a chemotherapeutic option.





Details





FBZ is a cheap anti-helminthic medication commonly used in veterinary practice,





However, despite multiple anecdotal stories and news outlet reports for its efficacy in treating metastatic cancer,





the clinical literature behind utilizing FBZ as a potential anti-neoplastic agent remains nonexistent.





Case 1





A 63-year-old Caucasian male presented with flank pain, rapid weight loss, and transient fever.





Abdominal Computed Topography (CT) revealed a 3 cm left solid renal mass.





Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)





Traditional drugs used then discontinued





One month after discontinuation, repeat MRI showed increase in size of recurrent left renal mass, pancreatic head and body lesion





He also started alternative therapy with FBZ 1 gm three times per week at the suggestion of one of his friends with head/neck cancer.





Interval MRI imaging found near complete resolution of the previously noted left renal mass,





as well as decrease in pancreatic head/body and pelvic bone lesion





Serial imaging for the past 10 months have not shown any evidence of recurrence or metastatic disease.





He has continued taking FBZ without any reported side effects.









Case 2





A 72-year-old caucasian male





Urethral lesion





Distal penectomy

Pathology showing high-grade urothelial carcinoma of the urethra





Four years later, the patient developed a cough,





5.5 cm × 4.0 cm left hilar mass and a left upper lobe nodule, with multiple abnormal lymph nodes





Bronchoscopy with biopsy revealed squamous carcinoma, (probable primary)





Chemotherapy given





Developed progressive retroperitoneal disease





The patient opted for complementary therapy with FBZ 1 gram orally three days per week,





vitamin E 800 mg daily,





curcumin 600 mg daily,





and CBD oil





Serial CTs from the past 9 months showed progressive decrease in size to 0.5 cm × 0.5 cm, complete radiographic response.









Case 3





A 63-year-old Caucasian female





CT imaging revealed a 7.5 cm right lateral bladder mass with





