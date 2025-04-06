💥Strikes from Gaza hit southern Israel

The IDF reported about 10 projectiles launched from central Gaza, with only 5 intercepted. Social media footage shows one of the hits in Ashkelon.

Local media reports at least 3 wounded.

More: Israel’s Netanyahu orders ‘STRONG response’ to rocket attack from Gaza

Adding:

‘Morag axis’: What is known about Israel’s latest target in the Gaza War?

The Israeli military announced that it is conducting operations in the vicinity of the so-called “Morag axis” in the Gaza Strip after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his intent to capture this area.

So, wat is this axis exactly?

▪️‘Morag axis’ is a strip of agricultural land that lies between the Rafah and the border with Egypt to the south and Khan Younis to the north.

▪️The name “Morag” appears to be a reference to an illegal Israeli settlement that was established in May 1972 and was dismantled by the Israeli government in August 2005.

▪️Controlling this “axis” may allow the IDF to bisect the Gaza Strip

▪️Several media outlets already speculate that this move is part of the Israeli plan to enact Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly evict Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.