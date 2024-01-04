"Above Gods Name - The 1611 KJV The Only Real Bible: Ep.1" - Author G. Jon Rov and The Prophet X

For more info about "Concealed From Christians for the Glory of God, The 1611 KJV" go to: http://getblessedforever.com/Bible_Codes.html

Author G. Jon Rov, of the book "Concealed From Christians for the Glory of God, The 1611 KJV" and Christian Rap Artist and Pastor of Prophecy Christian Ministries, The Prophet X, bring exciting and revelation packed episodes



How did we miss it? Now, computers and software are allowing us to dive deeply, like a microscope, to view more of God’s glory in his word. These discoveries have been found only in the King James Bible, not in the ESV, NIV, NKJV, LSB, or other modern English counterfeits. God said, “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse” 2 Tim. 3:13. But “…where sin abounded, grace did much more abound” Rom. 5:20. “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” Daniel 12:4.



Did we not read where 42,000 people died over one missing letter in a Bible word (Judges 12:6)? If “even the very hairs of your head are all numbered” (Luke 12:7), moment by moment by God, would he not number and count his “holy scriptures”?



Methuselah’s last day was in his 969th year. The last time his name appears is in Luke 3:37; it’s the 969th word in that chapter. It goes on. The first and the last verses of the KJB each have 44 letters; the 444th word is God, which appears 4444 times, while the 444th and 4th word is ‘God.’ These examples are a glint from the tip of a deep and hidden iceberg.



Christians everywhere are in the darkness of Deism regarding the Bible. Are you one of them? Deism believes God brings forth, then shows indifference toward finishing. This book asks: At what stage did God take His Holy Spirit away from the finishing details of the Bible? Did God gather the books and order them? Divide and number the chapters and verses? Translate a Bible, choosing its words down to the letters? Did God put Jesus’ words in red?

In this book, by grace through faith, you will be made strong in knowing and understanding the way of the Father in life in the raising of the Bible from the seed Hebrew Old Testament, to the growth of the Greek New Testament, unto the maturity in the English finished and perfected Bible, the King James Bible.

