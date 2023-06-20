Quo Vadis





June 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for June 20, 2023.





Here is the message of Our Lady:





Beloved children of My Heart, I bless you and love you with Eternal Love.





Children of My Divine Son:





It IS SPIRITUALLY URGENT FOR YOU TO CHANGE YOUR WORKS AND BEHAVIOR SO THAT YOU WOULD RESEMBLE MY DIVINE SON.





Working and behaving according to the way of the world brings you closer to the Devil, because you are susceptible to falling into his clutches.





Human nature tends to elevate the human ego, to exalt one’s work, to make oneself known, and this leads the human race to be arrogant and more worldly.





Beloved children:





Changes on Earth are happening quickly in one place and another.





These phenomena and others not experienced before are signs of the proximity of serious events for humanity.





Nature is moving quickly and giving people no respite.





This will increase more and more, becoming a reason for evacuations in some places on Earth.





Beloved children:





YOU LACK FAITH; YOU NEED TO BE MORE HEAVENLY THAN EARTHLY.





TRUST IN DIVINE PROVIDENCE, BUT FIRST REPENT OF YOUR WRONGFUL WORKS AND DEEDS.





The Earth continues to present earthquakes, thereby announcing that humanity is approaching what is coming.





Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray: spiritual change and preparing yourselves materially are urgent.





DO NOT LEAVE it FOR TOMORROW.





BE CREATURES OF GOOD, ENABLE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THESE APPEALS BEFORE it IS TOO LATE.





Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for Germany, it will suffer greatly; Hamburg and Berlin will be severely scourged by nature.





Children, America is being tested; there will be serious scarcity, I warn you.





Trust, have faith, do not despair, but do not comply – rather pray with the heart.





DO NOT TURN AWAY FROM MY DIVINE SON, AND

COME TO ME WHEN YOU NEED ME.





PRAY TO THE ANGEL OF PEACE, ASK HIM FOR HELP FROM NOW ON!





Continue to be humble, for glory belongs to the humble.





Pray children, pray for the good of each of your brothers and sisters.





Be upright in your works and behavior, be creatures of good.





My Blessing is with each one of you.





Have faith and spiritual strength in order to continue.





You can do all things in Christ who strengthens you.





MY WOMB WILL GIVE YOU THE LIGHT THAT WILL STRENGTHEN YOU, AND WITHIN it I WILL GIVE REFUGE TO MY CHILDREN.





Have peace, do not despair, for you will experience glory in Heaven and in every victory over the human ego.





I love you, My little children, I love you.





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARIA:





Brothers and sisters,





We can see how each Message grows more intense, giving details of what is coming in order for us to grow spiritually.





Humility is necessary at this stage of our existence.





Our Mother let me see a vision:





I saw so much suffering on Earth: the sun, man's ally, was at its maximum stage of activity, emitting great suffocating heat towards the Earth, and the level of the tides was rising by the coasts.





I saw Angels of the Lord praying and adoring Christ in the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar, protecting countries, coasts and cities.





Brothers and sisters, this is not a time for despair, but for faith, prayer and action, because a People who cry out will not be abandoned.





Amen.





