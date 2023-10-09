Palestinian fighters split Israel into two parts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian resistance fighters are attempting to split Israel into two parts. Hamas began operations from Gaza, now advancing just 10 kilometers from the West Bank. They have seized control of several major Israeli cities within a 30-kilometer radius in the crosshairs of Gaza Strip to consolidate the lost occupied territories and demand the return of all Palestinian land.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY