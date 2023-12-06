Gespräch mit AlphaVuk #009 - Der Mond

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thema: Der Mond
Für jeden der tiefer in die Materie eintauchen möchte:
Joseph P. Farell
Richard C. Hoagland
Dr. Ted Van Flandern
Norman Bergrun
Who built the moon by Christopher Knight
Moon Rising by Jose Escamilla
Celestial by Jose Escamilla
Alien Moon by Michael Jay
Mikhail Vasin
Alexander Shcherbakov
Irwin Shapiro
Robin Brett
---
Alphavuks Werke:
OGWN:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1212463
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/@alphavuk888
https://www.youtube.com/@alphavukbackup706
Telegramgruppe:
t.me/Alphavuks
Telegram-Kanäle:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
Meine Website:
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
---
Mein Schaffen:
Telegram:
https://t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Heilung_durch_Wahrheit:4
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UrmUXkUvc78o/
Brighteon:
https://brighteon.com/channels/heilungdurchwahrheit
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-4273776
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@heilung_durch_wahrheit