April 8 2024 Eclipse is the NEXT Y2K WARNING

This video is one of correction and I get pretty harsh with it. People are using the April 8th solar eclipse or financial gain into make their ministries look like they are good. A lot of internet sites are using this eclipse for their own selfish ministries. The wrong motive. It is not about how good we look in the eyes of others. It truly is about repentance for sure and is a sign. And we certainly are not to be making YouTube ad revenue because of this eclipse. This is not about making money

You can also see my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will give a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/ndXyRa6ScKc?si=Pvu72hSKFDKNparF I highly recommend better study from no friend of mine at the warning website with the following address larrygmeguiar2.com