© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Going to pull a triple threat - three different thumbnails 🖼
For AltCastTV, we'll celebrate Grace Kelly: https://akigifs.blogspot.com/2015/04/grace-kelly-animated-gifs.html
On Odysee, there will be an image of triumph: https://tenor.com/search/grace-gifs
Here on BitChute [and Brighteon], we will celebrate the life and passing of "Amazing" Grace Schara [Scott, her father, is a friend of Coach Dave Live, and I figure, by extension, that he is a friend to my message - certainly not 100% to what's presented here, but certainly the masthead: CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS 🧸]
https://www.citizengo.org/en-us/lf/210661-stop-killing-children-down-syndrome-hospitals
Scott 'Demon' Shoemaker - VfB hasn't forgotten about you, schmuck 🫥
Amazing grace!
how sweet the sound
that saved a wretch like me!
I once was lost, but now am found;
was blind, but now I see.
Thank you Jesus Christ.🙏🏻✝️💯
Source: https://truthsocial.com/@realTT2020/11219151802418351