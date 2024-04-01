BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AMAZING ♰ GRACE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
28 views • 04/01/2024

Going to pull a triple threat - three different thumbnails 🖼


For AltCastTV, we'll celebrate Grace Kelly: https://akigifs.blogspot.com/2015/04/grace-kelly-animated-gifs.html


On Odysee, there will be an image of triumph: https://tenor.com/search/grace-gifs


Here on BitChute [and Brighteon], we will celebrate the life and passing of "Amazing" Grace Schara [Scott, her father, is a friend of Coach Dave Live, and I figure, by extension, that he is a friend to my message - certainly not 100% to what's presented here, but certainly the masthead: CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS 🧸]


https://www.citizengo.org/en-us/lf/210661-stop-killing-children-down-syndrome-hospitals


https://graceschara.com


Scott 'Demon' Shoemaker - VfB hasn't forgotten about you, schmuck 🫥


Amazing grace!

how sweet the sound

that saved a wretch like me!

I once was lost, but now am found;

was blind, but now I see.


Thank you Jesus Christ.🙏🏻✝️💯


Source: https://truthsocial.com/@realTT2020/11219151802418351

americatriumphamazing gracegrace scharagrace kelly
