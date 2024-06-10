- #Vaccine mandates and the Jacobson 1905 Supreme Court case. (0:00)

- Class action lawsuits against government, hospitals, and others over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. (6:42)

- Holding officials accountable for COVID vaccine push, with criminal charges and civil lawsuits. (11:32)

- Vaccine fraud and Big Pharma's reckoning. (16:54)

- Toxic chemicals in food, water, and medicine. (21:20)

- #Depopulation through poisoning, media manipulation, and gender confusion. (29:37)

- Self-replicating vaccines, #bioweapons, and their potential impact on human population. (34:09)

- Using venom peptides in popular weight loss drugs. (39:47)

- Weight loss drugs side effects resemble those of venomous snake bites. (44:47)

- Potential dangers of Western medicine and AI, risk of mass extermination. (1:02:06)

- AI replacing human decision-makers in various fields. (1:06:53)

- Humanity's self-destructive tendencies and potential global catastrophes. (1:23:33)

- Impending doom due to AI, vaccines, and war, with a focus on spiritual survival. (1:28:37)





