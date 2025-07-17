7 - The Climate Changers

For this climate change special, The Unknowns warm up (unlike the climate) by discussing the pros and cons of self-driving electric cars. Pros include staying in lane, nudging you awake on long boring highways, giant in-car entertainment screens, doing crazy dances and a built-in electronic whoopee cushion as standard. Cons are that they might randomly stop at unlit intersections, you can't charge them in California, and that the Feds can take over at any time and drive you into custody.

A brief diversion into recycling leads us to conclude that this is yet another federal box-ticking scam.

Then we try to get to grips with chemtrails. Wikipedia, of course, dismisses it all as a conspiracy theory; although it simultaneously acknowledges the reality of aviation having climate effects, sprays of pesticides and herbicides via crop-dusting and cloud seeding experiments to create rain. They also have a page on the infamous Operation Popeye, the US military’s weaponisation of cloud seeding using warplanes during the Vietnam War.









More evidence is that, for a price, you can get a company to try and guarantee a sunny day for your wedding, or a rainy day for your giant inappropriate lawn in Oman. All done by electrocuting clouds believe it or not.

We think for sure there is some reality behind chemtrails, though it is hard to be sure exactly what is going on up there.

But as Alex Jones says, something for sure is turning those frogs gay!









Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Keel, Michael, Big Perm and brand new Unknown, Stella, joining us partway through from The Land of Oz.





