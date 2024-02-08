Catholic Man Moment - Marriage: Love Beyond Words

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

The observances of National Marriage Week (February 7-14) and World Marriage Day (Sunday, February 11) are an opportunity to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family. Our theme for 2024 is “Love Beyond Words.”



One of the most beautiful and sacred moments in a Catholic wedding is when the couple exchanges their vows. These vows are a promise to God and to each other to love, cherish, and support one another through all of life's ups and downs. They signify a bond that will withstand all trials and tribulations, through sickness and in health, until death do they part. These vows are a reminder that love is not just a feeling, but a lifelong commitment to honor and cherish one another. They are a testament to the power of love, beyond words.

foryourmarriage.org

The family, founded upon the institution of marriage, is often referred to as the basic cell of society. The Catholic bishops of the United States understand the crucial role that strong and healthy families play in creating a thriving society. Therefore, they have made it a priority to promote holy and healthy marriages. The USCCB provides valuable resources for engaged couples, as well as support for marriages at every stage. Moreover, the bishops encourage families to live out their faith within the domestic church, which is the family unit. Through ongoing initiatives and programs, the USCCB shows its commitment to supporting and promoting marriage and family life, recognizing it as the foundation of society.



