Kamala Harris: Madam President Says My Work Is Not Done. Roman Leaders & Inauguration Cyberattack

Harris says she won't go 'quietly into the night': 'Our work is not done'

Once Harris signed the desk, the crowd of current and former staffers in attendance began chanting 'MVP!' Vice President Kamala Harris, with just days left in office, assured staff that she would not "go quietly into the night" as she added her signature to a desk drawer in her ceremonial office.





"And I’m not going to go through the laundry list of all of our accomplishments. We know what they are. But I will tell you that everyone here has so much to be proud of, and our work is not done," Harris said. "And as you all know me, because we have spent long hours, long days, and months and years together, it is not my nature to go quietly into the night."





Harris is the first woman to take part in the decadeslong tradition of signing the drawer. The VP noted that she had met everyone who signed the desk, with the exceptions of Presidents Eisenhower and Truman.





Once Harris signed the desk, the crowd of current and former staffers in attendance began chanting "MVP!"





"We have each taken on a life and a calling that is about doing work in the service of others and doing it in a way that is fueled, yes, with ambition; yes, with a sense of almost stubbornness about not hearing no; and knowing we can make a difference," Harris told her staff.





After becoming America’s first female vice president in the middle of a pandemic, Harris, along with President Biden, oversaw years filled with crises from COVID-19 to crime, inflation and the border. In addition to the challenges of the Biden-Harris administration, the VP also faced frequent mocking for her "word salads."





Harris’ road to becoming the Democratic presidential nominee was also historic, as she took President Biden's place after he abruptly exited the 2024 race. Furthermore, the election cycle itself was full of controversies and multiple assassination attempts against now-President-elect Trump.





