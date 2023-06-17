FBI Protecting Biden at all costs

Sen. Hawley: "Why don't you just release it? Is it classified?FBI Deputy Director Abbate: "The document is not classified."

Sen. Hawley: "Will you commit to releasing this unclassified document that alleges that the President Of the United States has taken $5 million in bribes from a foreign nation?"

FBI Deputy Director Abbate: "The document contains sensitive information."

Sensitive is the new term for incriminating.🤡



🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

FULL CIRCLE Save The Children - https://rumble.com/v2u0nc6--full-circle.html

💥💥💥Taking Back RADIO 💥💥💥

1 - https://rumble.com/v259xg0--lots-we-can-do.html 💥

2 - https://rumble.com/velf8t-video-3-of-4-patriots-control-the-narrative-radio.html 💥

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡

✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺