FBI Protecting Biden at all costs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Hawley: "Why don't you just release it? Is it classified?FBI Deputy Director Abbate: "The document is not classified."
Sen. Hawley: "Will you commit to releasing this unclassified document that alleges that the President Of the United States has taken $5 million in bribes from a foreign nation?"
FBI Deputy Director Abbate: "The document contains sensitive information."
Sensitive is the new term for incriminating.🤡
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺
FULL CIRCLE Save The Children - https://rumble.com/v2u0nc6--full-circle.html
💥💥💥Taking Back RADIO 💥💥💥
1 - https://rumble.com/v259xg0--lots-we-can-do.html 💥
2 - https://rumble.com/velf8t-video-3-of-4-patriots-control-the-narrative-radio.html 💥
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡
✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺