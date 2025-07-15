The Lost Book of Enki Tablet VIII

I decided to use Dumbledore as Anu cuz he has an Anu-ish feel to him, he's a leader but makes for a good Anu. The tale of Cain and Abel (which is spelled Ka-in and Abael in this text) is again mentioned in this ancient text which predates the bible. The bible is a retelling of old historical accounts from all over the world except they put a religious twist to the bible in order to enslave the mind of the person. I forgot to mention this in the last tablet but alot of these ancient texts might be historical accounts of astrotheology, as most religions are. The "dragon" in the last tablet might be a planet coming into orbit. This is how an older civilization would describe it.







