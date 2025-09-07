🫣Gaza’s Christian quarter nearly obliterated by IOF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Not much remains of Gaza’s Al-Zeitoun district, the Christian neighborhood of the Palestinian city.
Ruins as far as the eye can see and a few remaining churches where civilians seek shelter – that is what Israel’s ‘self-defense’ looks like.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
---------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!