The IMAGE of the BEAST Revealed (REV 13) - WARNING: Not for Everyone - 10/22/19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
by Revelations of Jesus Christ Ministries. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvrQPpmraYM
279,839 views Oct 22, 2019
This message is very hard to receive, it is heavy meat and we ask that you pray before watching....THIS MESSAGE WILL CHANGE THE WAY YOU LOOK AT THE END DAYS....
Join the FIGHT @ REVELATIONSOFJESUSCHRIST.COM
NOTE: @ AROUND 37MIN IN I SAID ABEL WAS THE SON OF CAIN (Obviously we know cain and abel were brothers)...SOMETIMES WHEN YOUR UNDER THE ANOINTING AND YOUR BRAIN IS TRYING TO KEEP UP WITH THE SPIRIT IT CAN STUMBLE...haha, this is why I always give the GLORY to the Son of God because without HIM I would be nothing....WE LOVE YOU ALL