Top Whistleblower Dr. Rima Laibow Warns Globalists Preparing New Bio Attack / Learn the Secret History of UN Agenda 21 / 2030 & COV-ID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Rima Laibow of https://preventgenocide2030.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the secret history of COVID, Agenda 21 / 2030 and expose the true globalists behind the bio attack to destroy the Creator's Creation of Life on Earth, including humanity.
🔻
🎥 Watch: Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S1 E05 Secret Societies (2009)
https://rumble.com/v2amvzy-conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s1-e05-secret-societies-2009.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=12