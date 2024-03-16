GRAMMATICAL DECEPTION Pt 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/grammatical-deception/ We are learning about DOG LATIN. The language that enslaves us in the Beast System. Just look at your mortgage statement, your DL#, SS#, CC bills. Your name is in ALL CAPS. That is DOG LATIN. You are a slave, a corporation, a debtor. Recognized in the house of the 'dead'.
Part 2 of 4 Please subscribe and like so I can load more secrets and mysteries for you.