Additional attacks in Tabriz, Iran.

Mehr news agency reports new explosions in the city of Kermanshah in western Iran.

Iran's powerful and legitimate response to the attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic will make Israel regret what it did, the Iranian president said.

❗️ The United States is moving military forces, including ships , to the Middle East in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to an attack by Israel, AP News reported, citing officials.

❗️New IRGC chief vows to open 'gates of hell' for Israel in address to Iran's supreme leader

❗️Iranian authorities have ordered the suspension of all domestic and international flights

Israel's special representative to the UN to Bloomberg:

Now we are able to achieve any goal in Iran.

That's what I was talking about: Israel has so far hit targets and objects related to Iran's combat capability. Now Iran will either respond and lose its economy, or start a war in response, with all the consequences.



