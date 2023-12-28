Create New Account
WHAT is The SNARE in LUKE 21:35
The Final Witness
Published 2 months ago

If You Carefully Read Luke 21:34 ~ The Verse Describes With Great Detail

What The { IT } is in Verse 35 !!

The IT is The DAY When The Things JESUS LISTED You may be Able To ESCAPE FROM !!!

We are and Have Been in That Day for a While, Watch and Pray ALWAYS !!!

God Bless my Friends !!


