Locally Sourced Antibiotic and mRNA-Free Meats Delivered to Your Door - Michael McWhorter
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
0
130 views • 10/23/2023

If you’re looking for a place that sells 100 percent American meat from American farms, Good Ranchers is the perfect company for you! Michael McWhorter is the Marketing Director of Good Ranchers, a company founded in 2018 with the aim of providing quality U.S.-based meat products to families in America. Michael explains the process of sourcing American meat and why Good Ranchers’ products are so much better than the mysterious and often foreign meat being imported into grocery stores today. Good Ranchers offers standalone boxes of meat as well as subscription plans, and their fresh and quality products are shipped straight to your front door. Quality, Michael explains, comes from attention to detail - and this “pro-meat” company has it in spades!



TAKEAWAYS


Foreign meat can be USDA inspected but it cannot be USDA graded


80 percent of grass-fed beef comes from overseas


Lab-grown meat and meat alternatives can NEVER compete with the REAL nutritional value, flavor, and quality of authentic beef, chicken, and pork


Save $30 off your first box of Good Ranchers meat by using code TINA at checkout



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Good Ranchers Video: https://bit.ly/46oqz7X 

No Farmers No Food Trailer: https://bit.ly/46AASFS 

No Farmers No Food Website: https://nofarmersnofood.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH GOOD RANCHERS

Website (Use code TINA for $30 off first box): https://www.goodranchers.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goodranchers/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodranchers/

X: https://twitter.com/GoodRanchers

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GoodRanchers/videos

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/goodranchers/ 

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@goodranchers 


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
foodusdagrocerymeatfreshantibioticmarketinghealthybeefgrass feddeliveryfree rangemrnatina griffincounter culture mom showamerican farmsgood ranchersmichael mcwhorter
