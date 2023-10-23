Locally Sourced Antibiotic and mRNA-Free Meats Delivered to Your Door - Michael McWhorter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you’re looking for a place that sells 100 percent American meat from American farms, Good Ranchers is the perfect company for you! Michael McWhorter is the Marketing Director of Good Ranchers, a company founded in 2018 with the aim of providing quality U.S.-based meat products to families in America. Michael explains the process of sourcing American meat and why Good Ranchers’ products are so much better than the mysterious and often foreign meat being imported into grocery stores today. Good Ranchers offers standalone boxes of meat as well as subscription plans, and their fresh and quality products are shipped straight to your front door. Quality, Michael explains, comes from attention to detail - and this “pro-meat” company has it in spades!
TAKEAWAYS
Foreign meat can be USDA inspected but it cannot be USDA graded
80 percent of grass-fed beef comes from overseas
Lab-grown meat and meat alternatives can NEVER compete with the REAL nutritional value, flavor, and quality of authentic beef, chicken, and pork
