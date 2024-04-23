© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A TV and radio television broadcasting tower in Kharkov region was collapsed by Russian Kh-59 missile. The hardware is loaded with military reconnaissance and communications tools for Kiev forces and NATO mercenaries, who are working in attacks as far away as the Belgorod region. Removing this tower would disrupt defenses and communications, all of which are connected to neural networks.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/