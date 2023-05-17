© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h99oefa50
0516 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
反对中国共产党的爆料人，要么在法庭上，要么在监狱里，要么失踪了。
The people who whistleblowing against the Chinese Communist Party are either in court, in jail, or missing.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@theeman0924 @NFSCSpeaks