Bad news for ECOWAS, PMC Wagner getting ready in Africa approaching Niger

PMC Wagner Group gears up in Africa to approach Niger from ECOWAS intervention after military coup. The Head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin said being on African land and making Russia greater on all continents and Africa freer. Mali, Burkina Faso and Wagner will fight against a possible military invasion by ECOWAS, the US and French backed.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY