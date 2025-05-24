CTP (20250528 S2EMaySpecial6) Devon Taylor: Children's Books Can Bridge the Parent-Child Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S2EMaySpecial6) Devon Taylor: Children's Books Can Bridge the Parent-Child Connection
Devin Taylor shares his journey from volleyball coach to becoming the parent of four children overnight, and how that experience inspired him to write a children's book "Icarus Finds His Power" to help foster connections between parents and children.
• Originally from Lakewood, California, Devin has been a volleyball coach for most of his life
• Became parent to four nieces and nephews unexpectedly after a call from his mom
• Wrote "Icarus Finds His Power," targeting children ages 8-13, though suitable for all ages
• Created the book to foster connections between parents and children during story time
• Story focuses on a son's relationship with his mother and addresses foster care themes
• Growing up with a single mom influenced Devin's understanding of the importance of male role models
• Contributed a chapter to "Trajectory, Volume 1," a compilation of stories about overcoming tragedy
• Currently working on a sequel and hopes to turn "Icarus Finds His Power" into an animated movie
