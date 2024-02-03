We're being LIED to- It's ALL POLITICAL THEATRE! Wide OPEN Border @ Eagle Pass TX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michael Yon shared this clip from Border Wide open: Chuck Olton shows us the real situation, apprx 2 miles from Eagle Pass TX, where the wall ends. Yes, just two miles from Shelby Park where the Border Patrol standing off and the big story is happening.
@rangerholton at EAGLE PASS —