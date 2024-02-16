INHUMANE: “Israeli Soldiers Forced Our Medical Team to Leave Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Leaving the Patients Behind.” - Doctors Without Borders, in GAZA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INHUMANE:
“Israeli soldiers forced our medical team to leave Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, leaving the patients behind.”
— Doctors Without Borders
NASSER HOSPITAL: A rocket was fired last month and no hostages found!
IDF Spokesperson:
- Israeli troops detain dozens of terror suspects at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.
- The IDF searches the hospital based on intelligence indicating past hostage situations and potential hidden bodies. NO EVIDENCE SO FAR.
Detainees include:
-A Hamas ambulance driver involved in the October 7 attacks.
- Another suspect who confessed to participating in the assaults.
- A PFLP operative
- Weapons, including explosives and mortars, are discovered on the hospital premises.
- Last month, a rocket was launched from Nasser Hospital at IDF troops.
➡️ Weren’t they saying previously it’s still ongoing?
- The militants maintain a command room, intelligence and interrogation complex, and a police station at Nasser Hospital, according to the IDF.