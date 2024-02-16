INHUMANE: “Israeli Soldiers Forced Our Medical Team to Leave Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Leaving the Patients Behind.” - Doctors Without Borders, in GAZA

INHUMANE:

“Israeli soldiers forced our medical team to leave Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, leaving the patients behind.”

— Doctors Without Borders

NASSER HOSPITAL: A rocket was fired last month and no hostages found!

IDF Spokesperson:

- Israeli troops detain dozens of terror suspects at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.

- The IDF searches the hospital based on intelligence indicating past hostage situations and potential hidden bodies. NO EVIDENCE SO FAR.

Detainees include:

-A Hamas ambulance driver involved in the October 7 attacks.

- Another suspect who confessed to participating in the assaults.

- A PFLP operative

- Weapons, including explosives and mortars, are discovered on the hospital premises.

- Last month, a rocket was launched from Nasser Hospital at IDF troops.

➡️ Weren’t they saying previously it’s still ongoing?

- The militants maintain a command room, intelligence and interrogation complex, and a police station at Nasser Hospital, according to the IDF.